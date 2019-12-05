Wizards' Jordan McRae: Out multiple weeks after surgery
McRae underwent surgery to remove the pin in his right finger Thursday and will miss at least the next two weeks.
McRae originally had the pin inserted following an injury he sustained in October, and the procedure was apparently a precautionary measure to prevent infection. He'll be re-evaluated just before Christmas. In the meantime, Troy Brown is a candidate to see increased run in McRae's absence.
