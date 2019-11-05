Wizards' Jordan McRae: Participates in practice Tuesday
McRae (finger) took part in Tuesday's practice and could play Wednesday against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
McRae hasn't taken the court since the season opener against Dallas due to finger surgery, but he appears to be closing in on a return. His availability will likely depend on how he feels after going through Tuesday's practice. McRae can be considered a game-time decision.
