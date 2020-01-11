McRae scored a game-high 29 points (10-26 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over the Hawks.

The journeyman guard continues to deliver as a volume scorer for a Wizards squad in desperate need of offense, and McRae also chipped in a career high in boards Friday for good measure. The 28-year-old has started the last four games and is averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals over his last eight, but McRae's role will shrink once Bradley Beal (lower leg) is healthy enough to rejoin the lineup.