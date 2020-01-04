McRae led Washington with 35 points (12-26 FG, 4-10 3PT, 7-9 FT), four assists, five rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to Portland.

McRae appears to have emerged as the Wizards' defacto "go-to guy" when Bradley Beal isn't on the floor. Beal (leg) did not play Friday. Even though it came in a loss, McRae was Washington's best player in this game and has scored 22.8 points and shot 53 percent from beyond the arc over his last five games. He's played much better at home than on the road this season and Washington visits Miami on Sunday, so temper expectations for McRae ahead of what figures to be a tough defensive matchup with the Heat.