Wizards' Jordan McRae: Practices as limited participant
McRae (ankle) was a limited participant at Sunday's practice, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McRae was limited to six minutes during Friday's game against Toronto due to the left ankle injury, but his return to practice Sunday indicates it's not a serious concern. The 28-year-old should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Pistons until the team indicates otherwise.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.