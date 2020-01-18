Wizards' Jordan McRae: Questionable to return
McRae is questionable to return to Friday's game against Toronto due to a sprained left ankle.
McRae was unable to put any pressure on his left ankle as he left the floor, so the fact that he has a chance to return is somewhat surprising.
