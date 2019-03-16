Wizards' Jordan McRae: Recalled from G League
McRae has been recalled from the G League, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McRae hasn't played since Feb. 13 against the Raptors, and he's recently been dealing with an Achilles injury. It appears he's healthy, however, and may end up seeing action Saturday against Memphis.
