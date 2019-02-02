Wizards' Jordan McRae: Recalled from G League
McRae was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
McRae saw 26 minutes during the Wizards' last game, though played a combined 12 minutes in the two prior games. That said, it's not a guarantee he gets on the court Saturday.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Sent to G League•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Minutes pick up in win•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Unexpected contributor off bench•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Monster performance vs. Herd•
-
Jordan McRae: Sets G League scoring mark for 2018-19•
-
Jordan McRae: Scores 30-plus points again•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...