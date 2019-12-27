McRae logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block Thursday night during the Wizards' 132-102 loss to the Pistons.

After missing three weeks (finger surgery), McRae wasn't gunshy on Wednesday, hoisting 10 shots in 15 minutes. The Wizards' rotation is difficult to gauge right now with so many moving parts. McRae would likely only ascend to fantasy radars if Bradley Beal were to miss time.