Wizards' Jordan McRae: Returns to action
McRae logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block Thursday night during the Wizards' 132-102 loss to the Pistons.
After missing three weeks (finger surgery), McRae wasn't gunshy on Wednesday, hoisting 10 shots in 15 minutes. The Wizards' rotation is difficult to gauge right now with so many moving parts. McRae would likely only ascend to fantasy radars if Bradley Beal were to miss time.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.