Wizards' Jordan McRae: Returns to practice Sunday
McRae (finger) participated at practice Sunday, Chris Miller of NBS Sports Washington reports.
The 28-year-old underwent surgery Oct. 24 to address a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger, and Sunday marks his official return to practice. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, McRae still isn't expected to play Monday against the Pistons, but games Wednesday and Friday will provide two other chances to potentially play this week.
