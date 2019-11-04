Wizards' Jordan McRae: Ruled out Monday
McRae (finger) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pistons.
McRae is yet to play this season while he recovers from finger surgery, though he was initially deemed questionable, which implies that he could be close to making his season debut.
