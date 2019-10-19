Wizards' Jordan McRae: Scores 17 points in Friday's win
McRae managed 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over the 76ers.
McRae paced the team in scoring in the preseason finale, delivering an extremely efficient offensive performance. He seems locked into a decent role as a reserve on a team without a lot of proven talent along the wing besides Bradley Beal.
