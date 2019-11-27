Wizards' Jordan McRae: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss
McRae compiled 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.
McRae amassed season highs in scoring and threes while matching his season high in minutes. He has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games, this after combining for 17 points across his first five appearances here in November. Apart from Bradley Beal there hasn't been another wing who has established himself as a reliable option for the Wizards, which likely leaves the door open for McRae to earn a decent role if he keeps playing at a high level.
