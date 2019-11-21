McRae had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 win over the Spurs.

McRae returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an illness. Nevertheless, he earned the lowest share of minutes among the 10 Wizards who took the floor in this one. Barring an unexpected promotion, McRae is best reserved for use in the very deepest of leagues.