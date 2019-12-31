Wizards' Jordan McRae: Scores season-high 29 versus Heat
McRae went off for 29 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Heat.
McRae finished with a season high in scoring while amassing career highs in assists and made threes. He has combined for 49 points in the last two games with Bradley Beal (calf) sidelined, and McRae has gone for at least 20 in three of the last eight tilts while reaching double figures in nine of his last 10 appearances.
