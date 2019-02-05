Wizards' Jordan McRae: Season-high 20 points
McRae totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist over 26 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Hawks on Monday.
McRae broke out for a season-high 20 points in Monday's loss, playing 26 minutes off the bench. He's appeared in just 12 games this season, providing only middling results. Monday's 20-point outburst is an anomaly in an otherwise unmemorable season for McRae.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Recalled from G League•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Sent to G League•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Minutes pick up in win•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Unexpected contributor off bench•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Monster performance vs. Herd•
-
Jordan McRae: Sets G League scoring mark for 2018-19•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...