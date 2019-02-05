McRae totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist over 26 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Hawks on Monday.

McRae broke out for a season-high 20 points in Monday's loss, playing 26 minutes off the bench. He's appeared in just 12 games this season, providing only middling results. Monday's 20-point outburst is an anomaly in an otherwise unmemorable season for McRae.