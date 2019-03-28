McRae ended with 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-5 FT), and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 victory over the Suns.

McRae established a new season high in scoring in Wednesday's victory while turning in some efficient shooting along the way. His role has fluctuated over the course of the season and his playing time from one game to the next is anyone's guess. There is a chance he is worked into the rotation with a little more regularity down the stretch but he remains more of a deep-league flier.