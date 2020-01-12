McRae will play off the bench in Sunday's game against the Jazz.

McRae has been on an offensive heater of late, averaging 20.2 points to go with 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 triples in 29.6 minutes per game over his last nine contests. It bears mentioning that star guard Bradley Beal (lower leg) has missed seven of those games, however, so McRae's usage and playing time will likely take a hit as the former rejoins the starting five Sunday. McRae should still function as the Wizards' go-to player on the second unit, which may give him some appeal in deeper formats.