Wizards' Jordan McRae: Sent to bench
McRae will play off the bench in Sunday's game against the Jazz.
McRae has been on an offensive heater of late, averaging 20.2 points to go with 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 triples in 29.6 minutes per game over his last nine contests. It bears mentioning that star guard Bradley Beal (lower leg) has missed seven of those games, however, so McRae's usage and playing time will likely take a hit as the former rejoins the starting five Sunday. McRae should still function as the Wizards' go-to player on the second unit, which may give him some appeal in deeper formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...