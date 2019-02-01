McRae was assigned to the G League on Friday.

McRae notably saw 26 minutes during Wednesday's NBA game against the Pacers, racking up 12 points, three rebounds and a steal. That kind of run probably won't happen often, so McRae can still be avoided in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. Ultimately, he's bound to spend most of the season with the G League's Go-Go.

