Wizards' Jordan McRae: Sent to G League
McRae was assigned to the G League on Friday.
McRae notably saw 26 minutes during Wednesday's NBA game against the Pacers, racking up 12 points, three rebounds and a steal. That kind of run probably won't happen often, so McRae can still be avoided in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. Ultimately, he's bound to spend most of the season with the G League's Go-Go.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Minutes pick up in win•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Unexpected contributor off bench•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Monster performance vs. Herd•
-
Jordan McRae: Sets G League scoring mark for 2018-19•
-
Jordan McRae: Scores 30-plus points again•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Back in G League•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...