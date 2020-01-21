McRae (ankle) provided seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 106-100 win over the Pistons.

Hobbled by a left ankle sprain heading into the contest, McRae managed to tough things out and finished with a career-high rebound total. McRae will offer most of his fantasy utility as a scorer and three-point shooter in the games to come, but his upside in those areas will be capped to some degree now that Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant are all healthy again.