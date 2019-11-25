Wizards' Jordan McRae: Solid off bench
McRae posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Kings.
McRae notched his second double-digit scoring performance in a row, and has played 19 minutes per game in the last four games. The 28-year-old is likely seeing the jump in playing time as a result of his high shooting percentage (47.5 percent of field goals and 40 percent of three-point shots) as the Wizards continue to construct their rotation of the future.
