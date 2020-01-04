Wizards' Jordan McRae: Starting Saturday
McRae will start Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
With Bradley Beal (leg) sidelined, McRae will enter the starting five. Over his past four games, he's averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.0 minutes.
