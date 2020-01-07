Wizards' Jordan McRae: Strong form continues
McRae tallied 19 points (8-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven boards, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes of a 99-94 win against Boston on Monday.
McRae made his second consecutive start as he continued his scoring hot streak, as he's averaging 24.6 points per game in hios last five contests. It wasn't his most efficient shooting night, but he's doing his damage lately with the help of a high volume of shots. He'll try to carry the form into Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors.
