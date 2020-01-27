Wizards' Jordan McRae: Suffers sprained ankle
McRae sustained a sprained right ankle during Sunday's game against Atlanta.
McRae left the game after 18 minutes of action, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds to go with two assists, two blocks and a steal. Consider the guard day-to-day until the Wizards issue an updated injury report.
