Wizards' Jordan McRae: To sign two-way deal with Washington

McRae is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Wizards, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports.

The former second-round pick in 2014 out of Tennessee has bounced around as a professional, playing in the NBA, G-League and overseas. Most recently, McRae was a member of the Spanish squad Laboral Kutxa Baskonia. In signing a two-way deal, he'll spend the vast majority of the upcoming season with the organization's G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go, but can be at the NBA level for up to 45 days.