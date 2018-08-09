Wizards' Jordan McRae: To sign two-way deal with Washington
McRae is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Wizards, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports.
The former second-round pick in 2014 out of Tennessee has bounced around as a professional, playing in the NBA, G-League and overseas. Most recently, McRae was a member of the Spanish squad Laboral Kutxa Baskonia. In signing a two-way deal, he'll spend the vast majority of the upcoming season with the organization's G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go, but can be at the NBA level for up to 45 days.
