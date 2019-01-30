McRae finished with 15 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals over eight minutes Tuesday against the Cavaliers.

McRae made his way into the scoring column for the first time since Dec. 19 when he put up two points over four minutes against Houston. Tuesday's scoring output marked a season-best for the 27-year-old guard, as he hasn't seen many opportunities to contribute throughout the year. McRae is averaging just 4.0 minutes and less than a point per contest (10 games), so he doesn't possess much fantasy appeal at this point.