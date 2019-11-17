Wizards' Jordan McRae: Unlikely to play Sunday
McRae is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Magic with an illness.
Unless McRae's condition takes a dramatic turn for the better leading up to the 6 p.m. ET tipoff, he'll likely sit out the contest. McRae has held a minor role off the bench for the Wizards this season, averaging 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 12.8 minutes per game.
