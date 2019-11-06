Wizards' Jordan McRae: Will be game-time call
McRae (finger) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
McRae practiced Tuesday and went through a full shootaround Wednesday morning, but the Wizards will wait until closer to game-time to decide whether or not he'll be cleared to make his season debut. McRae underwent surgery to repair a fractured right ring finger back on Oct. 24.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Participates in practice Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Ruled out Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Questionable Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Set for finger surgery Friday•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Scores 17 points in Friday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...