McRae (finger) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

McRae practiced Tuesday and went through a full shootaround Wednesday morning, but the Wizards will wait until closer to game-time to decide whether or not he'll be cleared to make his season debut. McRae underwent surgery to repair a fractured right ring finger back on Oct. 24.

