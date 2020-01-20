Play

McRae (ankle) will play in Monday's game against Detroit.

McRae will play through a left ankle sprain that he suffered during Friday's game against Toronto. The 28-year-old guard's had a breakout season for the Wizards and is posting averages of 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories