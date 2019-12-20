Wizards' Jordan McRae: Will work out Friday
McRae is set to have his first workout Friday since he had surgery on his right ring finger, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
McRae hasn't played since Dec. 3, and the hope is for him to be ready for game action again by late December. Working out again is the first step in that process.
