Wizards' Jordan McRae: Won't return Friday
McRae has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against San Antonio due to a sore left Achilles, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
McRae scored seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and recorded two rebounds along with three assists over 15 minutes prior to exiting. The Wizards won't push him with only a few games remaining in the regular season and nothing to play for.
