Wizards' Jordan McRae: Won't return
McRae (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Toronto.
McRae was only temporality deemed questionable after leaving Friday's contest with what looked to be a bad ankle sprain. His availability for Monday against Detroit is up in the air at this point.
