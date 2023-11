Poole (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup versus the Pistons.

Poole has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to action following a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. After a rough start to the campaign, Poole has picked things up of late, averaging 26.7 points (41.8 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over his last three appearances.