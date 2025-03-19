Poole (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
This will be Poole's second status upgrade, as he was originally listed as doubtful on the first injury report. With Poole and Marcus Smart (illness) available, players like Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson and Jaylen Martin won't offer as much fantasy upside.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Unlikely to play against Utah•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Sees limited run•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Muted performance in win•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Limited to 23 minutes Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Pours in 34 in return to lineup•