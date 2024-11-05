Poole notched 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, three assists, four blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to the Warriors.

Poole posted a career-high four blocks in the loss, his 10th career outing with multiple blocks in a single game. Fantasy managers should be thrilled by the early returns from Poole this season as he continues to run the show for Washington. Through six games, he's averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 assists, 1.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and 4.0 three-pointers.