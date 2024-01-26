Poole recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to Utah.

After scoring a total of just 11 points over the prior two games, Poole was a little more productive, but his first season with Washington continues to largely be a disappointment. Through 12 games in January, the fifth-year guard has averaged a modest 14.8 points, 2.7 assists, 1.8 boards, 1.7 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.1 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc, numbers well below what he delivered for the Warriors in 2022-23.