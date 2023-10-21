Poole scored seven points (1-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 134-98 preseason loss to the Raptors.

After being acquired from the Warriors in the offseason to help fill the hole left by the Bradley Beal trade, Poole is expected to be the focal point of the Wizards' offense this year, but he ended the preseason on a sour note as he couldn't get anything to fall against a tough Toronto defense. The 41 points he poured in against the Knicks on Wednesday highlights his upside, however. Poole shot 35.3 percent (12-for-34) from three-point range over four preseason contests, and that increased volume from his Golden State days -- he averaged a career-high 7.8 attempts from beyond the arc last season -- bodes well for a 2023-24 breakout.