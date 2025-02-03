Poole (illness) is available and starting against the Hornets on Monday.
Poole popped up on Monday afternoon's injury report due to an illness, but it doesn't appear severe enough for him to miss Monday's contest. Poole has been in a bit of a shooting slump recently, having averaged 18.1 points per game over his last 10 outings while shooting just 36.9 percent from the field.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Questionable for Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Drains four threes in Minnesota•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Strong from deep as top scorer•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Forgettable outing vs. Toronto•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Struggles with shot Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Logs double-double in loss•