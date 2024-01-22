Poole chipped in four points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to Denver.

Poole's streak of double-digit scoring ended at seven games, and his 14.3 percent shooting from the field was his worst since Jan. 5, when he missed all four of his shots against the Cavaliers. Poole has been a volatile scorer this season and is averaging 16.4 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting (including 29.4 percent from three) in January.