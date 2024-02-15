Poole ended Wednesday's 133-126 loss to the Pelicans with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 35 minutes.

It's the fifth-year guard's best performance from beyond the arc since he went 6-for-11 from three-point range against the Magic on Dec. 26. Poole is struggling badly in his first season with the Wizards, and a brief hot streak in mid-January has quickly faded. Over the last 10 games he's averaging a paltry 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.7 steals while shooting 35.5 percent from the floor.