Poole had 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old guard continues to hoist up three-pointers at a career-best rate. Poole has attempted at least nine treys in 10 of the last 11 games and drained at least three in each of those 10 contests, averaging 18.3 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 boards, 3.7 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch.