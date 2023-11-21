Poole finished Monday's 142-129 loss to the Bucks with 30 points (11-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one assist over 33 minutes.

The 30 points was Poole's season-best mark, though it took a lot of shots to get there. Regardless, this should be a confidence booster after Poole was held to eight points against the Knicks on Friday. The Wizards have lost six straight games and just haven't looked competitive in several games this season.