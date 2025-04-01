Poole finished Monday's 120-94 loss to Miami with 35 points (10-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Poole put together his best scoring performance since Feb. 12 against the Pacers, when he dropped 42 points in 41 minutes of play, but it wasn't enough to keep the matchup remotely close. Still, this was a positive sign for the Michigan product, who was held to 12 points in his last appearance Saturday against the Nets and has generally been quiet of late, averaging 16.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in his last three games prior to Monday's showing.