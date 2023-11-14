Poole logged 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to Toronto.

Poole was expected to be one of Washington's main scoring threats this season due to his projected usage rate and proven scoring ability, but his struggles have made him the clear second-best option behind Kyle Kuzma. Those struggles continued Monday, as Poole has now gone three straight games without reaching the 15-point mark while shooting 17-for-42 from the field in that span.