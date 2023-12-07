Poole racked up 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 loss to Philadelphia.

It was the third time this season -- and the first time since Nov. 6 -- that Poole has shot at least 50 percent from the floor. The fifth-year guard out of Michigan has struggled with his shot this season as he takes on a bigger role compared to when he was with the Warriors in his first four years in the league. Poole will look to continue his momentum Friday against the Nets.