Poole provided 24 points (9-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

Poole has had a rough season in his first year with the Wizards, but it seems spending time on the bench midway through the campaign clicked something in him, and he's ending the campaign on a solid note. Poole has scored 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances, a span in which he's averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field.