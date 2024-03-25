Poole (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Poole will suit up for a 25th straight game and should draw a sixth straight start at point guard, as Tyus Jones (back) remains out. Poole has dealt with hip and ankle injuries lately, but he's one of Washinton's only regulars suiting up Monday, opening a path for heavy usage again. Over his last six games, Poole has averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 30.0 minutes per game.