Poole notched 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers.

Poole hit at least five three-pointers in a game for the ninth time this season. Since being reinserted into the starting lineup March 16, Poole has averaged 20.4 points on 44.1 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 32.8 minutes per game.