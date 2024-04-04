Poole notched 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers.

His five threes Wednesday was the ninth time this season Poole has reached that mark. Since being reinserted into the starting lineup March 16, Poole is averaging 20.4 points on 44.1 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 32.8 minutes per game.