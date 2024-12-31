Poole (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Poole has missed two straight games due to a bruised left hip and may be sidelined for a third. If that's the case, Malcolm Brogdon should continue to start in the backcourt. Carlton Carrington (head) is also questionable for Wednesday, though he hasn't officially been placed in concussion protocol.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Won't play Monday vs. New York•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Won't play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Sinks game-winning three-pointer•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Plays well despite blowout•