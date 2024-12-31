Share Video

Poole (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Poole has missed two straight games due to a bruised left hip and may be sidelined for a third. If that's the case, Malcolm Brogdon should continue to start in the backcourt. Carlton Carrington (head) is also questionable for Wednesday, though he hasn't officially been placed in concussion protocol.

